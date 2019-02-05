Photos show persons of interest in shooting outside Orlando hookah lounge

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities have released photos and video showing the men who they say were involved in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in the Orlando tourist district last week that left one man hurt.

The shooting was reported at 4:13 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the parking lot of the Royal Hookah & Cigar Lounge on Sand Lake Road near Universal Boulevard.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was discovered at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Screenshots captured from surveillance video at the scene show at least three men and a vehicle of interest that Orlando police need help to identify.

Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting outside hookah lounge in Orlando tourist district (Images: Orlando Police Department).

One photo shows a man wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, ripped blue jeans and a black Chicago Bulls hat. Another one shows a man wearing a dark-colored shirt and white pants, and a third picture shows a man wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a necklace.

Another photo released by Orlando police shows what appears to be a white four-door vehicle around the time the shooting took place.

Police release photos of vehicle of interest in shooting outside hookah lounge in Orlando tourist district (Images: Orlando Police Department).

Officers said all of the men in the photos are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police also released video from outside the lounge at the time of the shooting, showing at least one of the men holding something as he runs through the parking lot. Several other people in the lot could be seen scattering as he ran by, and another person was hiding behind a car with his stomach on the ground.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2470.

