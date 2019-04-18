Photos showing girls ‘can do it all' go viral

Portraits of girls combining sparkly dresses and sports have gone viral because of the powerful message they portray.

HMP Couture Imagery posted a photo gallery of the images to Facebook with the caption, “Because you can do it all.”

The images quickly went viral, with more than 35,000 comments and 182,000 shares since April 12.

Heather Mitchel is the photographer who runs HMP Couture Imagery.

According to Upworthy.com, the photo shoot idea stemmed from a conversation Mitchel had with other moms when her daughter started playing softball. A mom’s comment that Mitchel’s daughter wasn’t athletic bothered her so much, she channeled it into a creative idea, the photographer said.

"All I could think was, 'Why does she have to choose?' I played every sport my school offered and wore lipstick to every game," Mitchell told Upworthy. "So the next day, we went to the studio and created her shot."

Mitchel said after she posted the image of her daughter, requests for similar photos poured in and she sold out in an hour.

"I hope that every little girl that sees this series can see that there is no box," said Mitchell to Upworthy. "Whatever their dreams are, they can achieve."

