Pickup truck dangles off parking wall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 47-year-old man almost lost his pickup truck Thurday.

News 6 viewer Robert Morgan captured photos of the truck hanging off a parking wall in the area of Colonial Drive and Balasands Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver told troopers he thought the truck was in drive and he stepped on the gas pedal.

The car was in reverse, and two wheels ended up hanging over the wall.

Thankfully a tow company was able to get the truck off the wall.

Investigators said the man was able to drive home with his truck.

