Picture perfect places in Orlando to spend National Camera Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Make some memories and impress your social media following on National Camera Day on June 29. Here are some of Central Florida’s most scenic locations to commemorate the holiday:

“Greetings from Orlando” mural

Corner of Colonial Drive and Orange Avenue

Where better to start off National Camera Day than the iconic “Greetings from Orlando” mural? The mural pays homage to some of Orlando’s hometown treasures, including Epcot, Wet ‘n Wild, and the Orlando Magic.

Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a stroll through one of Orlando’s most beautiful and tranquil gardens. Harry P. Leu Gardens provides visitors with access to 50 acres of trees and flowers. From hibiscus to heliconia to poinciana, there’s no shortage of colorful flora to appreciate. Take some photos of yourself surrounded by the breathtaking nature Leu Gardens has to offer. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (4-17 yrs).

ICON Orlando

8401 International Dr #100, Orlando, FL 32819

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can’t beat the view from Orlando’s largest observation wheel. Take some photos of The City Beautiful from 400 feet high. General admission is $26 for adults and $21 for children (3-12 yrs).

Stardust Video & Coffee

1842 Winter Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Order a strong cup of coffee and relax at this eclectic Orlando hotspot. The twinkling lights and cozy atmosphere make the perfect backdrop for an Instagram pic, too.

Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The historic Bok Tower Gardens features some of Florida’s most impressive architecture and landscapes. Snap a pic of the towering Singing Tower carillon or the sparkling Reflection Pool. Learn some facts about Florida and put your mind at ease while making memories. Admission is $14 for adults and $5 for children (5-12 yrs).

Lake Eola

512 East Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801

Hours: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Orlando has many lakes, but Lake Eola is definitely the most instantly recognizable. The Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain, built in 1957 and refurbished in 2011, sits in the center of the lake and is the official icon of the City of Orlando. Fun fact: the fountain even features nightly light shows. Grab some friends for a group photo on one of the swan-shaped rental boats or take some pictures of Lake Eola’s real swans.

Dandelion Communitea Coffee

618 N Thornton Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

This hippie-chic restaurant is an addition to Orlando’s impressive list of vegetarian-friendly options. Make your followers jealous with a photo of your delicious black bean burrito or falafel lettuce wrap. The colorful walls are also a prime spot for a photo op.

Silver Springs State Park

5656 E Silver Springs Blvd, Silver Springs, FL 34488

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As one of the largest artesian springs in the world, Silver Springs State Park has history dating back to the 1500s. Called the “gateway to the Ocala National Forest”, the spring was made a National Natural Landmark in 1971 and is home to many species. The park’s glass bottom boat tours offer the opportunity for some great photos of Florida’s aquatic wildlife. Admission is $2.00.

Central Park Rose Garden

150 W Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789

Hours: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Located on the southern border of Central Park, this calming rose garden will take you to your happy place. The garden’s idyllic collection of flowers is perfect for family photos or romantic portraits.

Wekiwa Springs

1800 Wekiwa Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Hours: 8 a.m. until sundown

This state park gives visitors an idea of what Florida was like back when it was untouched. Take some selfies while exploring our beautiful state. If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll be able to get a photo of a tortoise or deer while hiking along one of the park’s many trails. Admission is $6 per multi-person vehicle, $4 per single occupant vehicle and $2 for pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers, and passengers in a vehicle with a holder of an Annual Individual Entrance Pass.

