Pilot dies in Saturday morning airplane crash in Lakeland, authorities say

LAKELAND, Fla. - The pilot of a small aircraft has died after crashing onto the Sun and Fun Expo Campus in Lakeland, according to officials from the Lakeland Fire Department.

The crash occurred at 10:12 a.m. Saturday, according to officials from the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities said the pilot of the Bristell-model airplane was the only one onboard and involved in the crash.

The Sun and Fun Expo Campus' fly-in area, where the crash occurred, is located at the Lakeland Linder International Airport. Both the Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Department responded to the scene.

FAA officials are investigating the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine its probable cause.

