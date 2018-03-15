Pine Hills residents upset over gun shops near schools

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Some people living in the Pine Hills community are pushing for change when it comes to businesses that sell guns.

They want the businesses far away from schools or to stop selling firearms all together.

Absolute Pawn & Gun, located along Silver Star Road is Steve Sandvick's livelihood.

He moved his store to Pine Hills one year ago, but his move hasn't been as receptive as he'd hoped.

"I know that they've had a lot of problems with us since we moved into the neighborhood last year," Sandvick said.

Pine Hills Community Council President Sandra Fatmi said her issue is not with Sandvick's business, but rather a particular item that's sold inside.

"If we could have anything done, it would be definitely removing the fact that there are guns inside," Fatmi said.

She's pushing to create an ordinance that would put a standard on how far a business selling guns can be from a school.

Sandvick's business is 1.1 miles from Evans High School.

As it stands, Orange County doesn't have a standing ordinance.

In a letter to the county commission board, Pine Hills Community Council members note a business that allows the selling and buying of guns promotes future break-ins.

Sandvick said there have been attempted break-ins within the past year, but the suspects never got inside the building.

"We do concentrate on security. We lock away the guns in the vaults every night and we bring them out every morning. We have cameras everywhere in here. They have tried several times, but they have never gained entry," Sandvick said.

He agreed that businesses selling guns shouldn't be located next to schools. But, he doesn't feel he should be ousted because his business happens to be along the way home for students.

"They walk from Evans all the way across town. Students are going to be walking, but they're not coming in here and touching any firearm, and they're not getting their hands on a firearm in here. So, I don't see a problem with it," Sandvick said.

