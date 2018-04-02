Pinwheel garden planted at Osceola Sheriff's Office for Child Abuse Prevention Month

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, a garden of blue-and-silver pinwheels was planted outside the Osceola County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.

Members of the Children's Advocacy Center Osceola planted the Pinwheels for Prevention at the Sheriff's Office and other locations around downtown Kissimmee.

"A happy child is just that -- a happy child and they are 100 percent of our future -- so we'll do everything we can to protect them, so we're happy to be a partner with the CAC," Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

The pinwheels are meant to serve as a reminder of the importance of early prevention and detection of child abuse.

"By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children," campaign organizers wrote on PreventChildAbuse.org.

For more information about the campaign, call the Children's Advocacy Center Osceola at 407-742-1545 or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused can report the crime at the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.

