Pipe bomb detonated in secure area by bomb squad, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - A Bomb Squad from the Ocala Police Department safely detonated a pipe bomb in a secure area on Saturday.

A suspicious object was reported at the Quality Inn on Southwest College Road at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said the object appeared to be a pipe bomb. The OPD immediately evacuated the hotel and called the Bomb Squad. At 3:51 the bomb was detonated in a secure area. There does not appear to be any further threat.

