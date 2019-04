ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Pirates Dinner Adventure Orlando performer was injured in a fall while performing a stunt on a ladder, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The 10-foot fall happened at about 5:57 p.m.

Officials said the 27-year-old man was transported in good condition to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No further updates were immediately available.

