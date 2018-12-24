Pizza delivery driver beaten, carjacked in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said they were called to the area of 1024 Santa Barbara Road in Orlando after a Papa John’s delivery driver was beaten and carjacked Sunday night.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the delivery driver, a 48-year-old man, was delivering a pizza to the address when three men, approximately 17 to 20 years old, pepper-sprayed the victim, took his car keys and beat him while he was on the ground.

Deputies said the three assailants drove away in the victim’s car. It was later found unoccupied at the Bishop Manor Apartments at 815 Borders Circle.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.