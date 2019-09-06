Plane crash near Love Field fly-in community

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A small plane crashed Friday near a Lake County fly-in community, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The plane went down near Singletary and Marion County roads around 1:25 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Office officials said. The crash happened near Love Field and Love's Landing Aviation Community, a fly-in community on Kittyhawk Drive.

One person was onboard, officials said. Lake County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were on scene.

Sky 6 video showed the small plan in a grassy field surrounded by burned grass. Sheriff's Office officials said fire rescue put out a fire on scene.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said the agency will likely investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

