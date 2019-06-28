Small plane crashes into trees in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - Two people were injured Friday morning when a plane crashed into trees in Leesburg.

Officials from the Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened at abou 10 a.m. in a marshy area on Leesburg International Airport property.

Two people who were on board the small plane when it crashed into the tree line were extricated. They are were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Friday afternoon, they were both in stable condition.

Officials have not said what caused the plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

