Plane crashes near Winter Haven Regional Airport, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A plane has crashed near the Winter Haven Regional Airport, according to officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which deputies said occurred just off of 21st Street NW, was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not yet been able to confirm any information about injuries or fatalities. The type and carrying capacity of the crashed plane have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.