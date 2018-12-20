Plane from Orlando crashes in water near St. Augustine Inlet

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A single-engine plane that took off from Orlando with two people on board crashed in the water near Ponte Vedra Beach on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Piper PA-46 aircraft went down around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the FAA said.

Several agencies responded after the U.S. Coast Guard learned of the crash, which happened about 2 miles east of St. Augustine Inlet.

The conditions of the two people on the plane are not known.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft was headed to New Jersey.

According to the Coast Guard, assisting in the response are:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew,

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew,

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew,

Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat – Medium crew,

U.S. Navy assets,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection,

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

