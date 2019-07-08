Plane hit by lightning lands at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane diverted and landed in Orlando after it was struck by lightning Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Southwest Airlines flight was flying from Baltimore to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 174 people on board when lightning struck it, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokeswoman Carolyn Fennel said.

The landing did not have an impact on Orlando International Airport operations.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said there weren't any injuries aboard Flight 2133 and the plane landed without incident.

"We have removed the aircraft from service for inspection and we will operate the remainder of the flight with another aircraft with a minimal delay," Southwest officials said in a statement.

