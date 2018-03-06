Plane crashes into mobile home in Edgewater

A plane crashes onto a mobile home in New Smyrna Beach.

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A plane crashed onto the carport of an Edgewater mobile home Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported at 10:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of Roberts Lane near West Park Avenue, south of U.S. 1.

The FAA said the Piper PA-28 crashed while approaching Massey Ranch Airpark in Edgewater.

No one inside the home was injured. It's not known if the occupants of the plane were hurt.

Dorothy O'Brien, who lives alone at the home, said she was taking a shower when she heard a loud crash.

She said she called 911 and reported that a plane had crashed onto her home.

O'Brien said she's not surprised it happened since planes fly overhead all the time, arriving and departing from the nearby air park.

Video from Sky 6 showed the wing of the plane resting on the edge of the carport.

No other details have been released.

