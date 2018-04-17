Plane traveling from Ohio to DeLand crashes, killing 2

COSHOCTON, Ohio - A single-engine plane headed to Central Florida crashed in rural Ohio on Monday, killing two people on board, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Beechcraft Bonanza went down in a wooded area of Coshocton County, about 60 miles northeast of Columbus.

Authorities were informed that the plane had disappeared from radar, and someone in the area spotted the wreckage hours later.

The aircraft was headed from Elyria to DeLand when it crashed.

Officials didn't immediately share the identities of the people who died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and local law enforcement.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.