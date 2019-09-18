Plea hearing set for woman charged in hot car death at Orange County school

Mariah Butler during her first appearance on March 20, 2019.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old son, who was left inside a hot SUV outside his Orange County school, is scheduled to have a plea hearing on Wednesday.

Mariah Butler was arrested months after Logan Starling was found dead outside the Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road in Orange County.

Butler, who taught at the school, said she had five children in her vehicle and thought they all got out as they walked into school, according to officials.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

In March, Butler was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

The plea hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.