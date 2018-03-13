Plea negotiations ongoing for Rockledge officer accused of shooting teen burglary suspect

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Ahead of the trial for the former Rockledge police officer accused of shooting a teenager while responding to a car burglary call in 2016, the Brevard State Attorney's Office is negotiating a possible plea agreement.

A spokesperson for State Attorney Phil Archer's office said plea negotiations are ongoing.

As the case stands now, 45-year-old Nicholas Galluzzi faces up to five years in prison.

When the corporal was accused of firing a single shot at Alex Houston on Dec. 1, 2016, his days with Rockledge police became numbered.

The 17-year department veteran resigned three weeks later.

Then, in March 2017, Galluzzi was charged with attempted manslaughter.

Houston was 17 years old that night and said in an interview with News 6 in November that he's still hurting physically and psychologically a year after being shot in the shoulder.

Houston and his family want Galluzzi to be convicted, but a source who knows the officer's parents said Tuesday that she thinks Galluzzi is innocent.

"I support him because I feel like he didn't try to shoot the boy on purpose. He just was doing his duty," Ann Jasso said.

Houston and his attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

A plea hearing was scheduled for April 4, but it was canceled.

Officials with the state attorney's office said the next possible court date for the same hearing could be May 8. Nothing is finalized.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.