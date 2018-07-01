Pleasure boat became grounded at Jetty Park

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A privately owned boat became grounded in the surf zone at Jetty Park early Sunday morning, according to Port Canaveral.

Authorities said they contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the vessel has several hundred gallons of diesel on the boat, but no fuel discharge or sheen has been reported.

Authorities plan to toe the vessel in the future.

