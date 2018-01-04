Plenty of delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport due to winter storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - As people across Central Florida were cleaning frost off their windshields, crews at Orlando International Airport were de-icing a plane Thursday morning.

We're told this is the first time in several years that the airport needed to de-ice a plane.

Believe it, folks! The low temps in Orlando this morning produced a rare sight - the de-icing truck had to be dusted off and put to work at MCO. pic.twitter.com/bQgAMwuYZG — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) January 4, 2018

The winter weather across the United States is impacting flights in Central Florida, many of them coming and going to the northeast. As of 3:30 p.m., more than 150 flights either arriving or departing from the airport Thursday have been canceled.

As of 2:15 p.m., 155 flights cancelled out of @MCO Airport today because of this winter weather along the east coast (including arrivals and departures). Airline reminding everyone to check their flight status before arriving at airport! pic.twitter.com/2VjDqV2w74 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) January 4, 2018

"It's frustrating," said Mike Aponte, from Massachusetts.

"We have to find a way to get back home and a place to stay."

"Kind of shocked," added Tom Saturno, whose flight to Philadelphia was canceled Thursday morning.

"We were only three minutes away from the airport when we got the notification on our phone."

Saturno and his wife planned on spending their vacation in Puerto Rico, but Hurricane Maria changed those plans and now they're wrapping up a trip in Orlando.



It's a trip that's a little bit longer than expected since they can't exactly get back to Philadelphia.

"When we got in, there was a very big line of people," he added.



"It looked like it was an hour or so of people trying to make new reservations, people sleeping on airport floors. It was a mess."

