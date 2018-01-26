Poinciana HS teacher of year accused of sending sex photo to student

POINCIANA, Fla. - A Poinciana High School teacher, who also served as a basketball coach, was arrested Thursday on allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and sending her a photo of himself exposing his genitals.

Wayne McKenzie Ricks, 26, the school's teacher of the year in 2017, was arrested on charges of battery and transmission of material harmful to minors.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it began an investigation Wednesday into allegations of possible child abuse at Poinciana High School.

Deputies said they learned that Ricks was possibly involved in a relationship with a 17-year-old student, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said Ricks bought sneakers, a cellphone and a necklace for the girl. Ricks also kissed the girl and sent her a graphic photo of himself via Snapchat, deputies said.

The Osceola News Gazette reported that Ricks has resigned from his job and is no longer permitted on campus.

"The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Osceola County School Department are committed to the safety of our children," a news release stated. "We would like to thank the deputies, detectives and school officials that acted quickly in this case to ensure that our students are not exposed to any individual(s) who are willing to harm our children."

Anyone with information about Ricks is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year, Mr. Wayne Ricks! #RepTheP pic.twitter.com/fEnpGQX0lA — Poinciana Eagles (@poincianahigh) November 1, 2017

