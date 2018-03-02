Police: 2 teens charged in robbery that led to shots fired outside Altamonte Mall

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a robbery that took place outside a movie theater at the Altamonte Mall, eventually leading to shots being fired, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, who are both students at Wekiva High School, are being charged with kidnapping and robbery after the pair met with a man and a woman they spoke to about buying a phone that was being sold via the OfferUp app.

When the teens met the man from whom they were supposed to buy the phone, the girl inside the car grabbed the phone from the man while the boy driving the vehicle tried to take off, police said.

When the man grabbed his phone back from the teenage girl, the driver apologized and the girl continued talking to the seller, according to an arrest report.

The girl then grabbed the man's arm and held it while the teenage boy drove the car, dragging the man until he eventually fell to the ground, the report said. The girl was able to rip the phone from his grasp, police said.

Police said the man then pulled out his gun and fired five shots at the vehicle, hoping to disable it, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators later traced the phone number used to arrange the meeting back to the teenage girl, according to the report.

Detectives also reviewed surveillance video from the mall, showing a license plate that they traced to the teenage boy's mother's vehicle, police said.

Police asked the boy's mother if her son had her car the night of the robbery, and she said he did, according to the report. When police asked if they could speak with him, she said they could, but that he was at school.

When officers arrived at the teenager's school, they spoke to the boy, who provided a story that was similar to the one given by the teenage girl when authorities interviewed her, the report said.

The boy was arrested and taken to Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center, police said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the teenage girl, but she has not been located, according to department officials.

Altamonte Springs police said their investigation resulted in a request to file a charge of shooting into a vehicle against the man involved in the incident. The State Attorney's Office is reviewing the request and will determine whether charges will be filed, police said.

No one was injured during the incident and the movie theater was never evacuated, according to department officials.

News 6 is not naming the suspects because of their ages.

