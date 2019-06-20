SunRail train hits vehicle stopped on tracks in Maitland

WINTER PARK, Fla. - SunRail was delayed between Winter Park and Maitland Thursday after a train hit a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks, according to the Maitland Police Department.

Train P317 was delayed about 40 minutes. It was back on the move before 11:45 a.m.

Police said a silver vehicle was stopped on the railroad tracks at about 10:30 a.m. while waiting at a red light and when the arms came down at the crossing, the driver tried to reverse but couldn't get away in time.

Video from Sky 6 showed a train stopped on the tracks and a silver vehicle nearby with minor rear-end damage.

No one was injured in the minor crash, according to authorities.

"We want to remind everyone that parking on train tracks is always a bad idea. The train is always going to win in a vehicle vs train collision," Maitland police officials tweeted Thursday morning.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

