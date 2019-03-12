False bomb threat at Winter Park SunRail station causes train delay

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A false report of a bomb at the Winter Park SunRail Station Tuesday morning caused two trains to be delayed.

The police presence was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Sky 6 video from the scene showed authorities searching a black vehicle in the station's parking lot.

SunRail Train P317 was delayed 90 minutes and Train P316 was delayed 15 minutes.

The exact nature of the false threat has not been provided.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.