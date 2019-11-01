Police activity reported in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People are asked Friday morning to avoid the area near Jepson Street and Park Manor Drive due to law enforcement activity.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said police activity was reported just before 10 a.m. and asked residents to stay clear of the area.

Sky 6 video of the scene showed multiple Orange County sheriff's deputy cruises, a crime scene van and two armored vehicles at a home on Jepson Street.

No other details were provided.

Lawton Chiles Elementary School is close to the impacted intersection. News 6 has asked Orange County Schools if the school is on lockdown or if school activities have been affected.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is headed to the scene and is expected to provide an update at 11 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

