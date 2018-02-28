Police arrest 17-year-old in Sanford car jacking

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint in January.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect in her driveway at the Kays Landing subdivision on Jan. 26 at 10:40 p.m. She got out of her vehicle and was walking to her front door when the teen approached her and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her demanding money.

Police said the suspect stole the victim's blue 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300.

On Jan. 29, Sanford police were contacted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and told that a suspect in a similar crime was arrested. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Jan. 30.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Dayton Beach the next day.

Investigators were able to match fingersprints found in the stolen car to the suspect. The teen was later taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

