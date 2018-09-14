Police arrest man accused of carjacking van, kidnapping 3 infants

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of stealing his girlfriend's van and kidnapping her three children has been arrested, officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Officers said Friday that Ervin Sims, 26, had been arrested after he carjacked a van on Monday. His girlfriend's children, who were in the van, were rescued when Sims crashed the van at Derbyshire Road and ran away, police said.

Body camera video from police shows what happened during the rescue.

"It's OK, baby," a voice says in the video. "I got the baby. All the babies are OK, but they need to be (checked) out. They were on the ground on the car seats when we found them."

Sims' girlfriend told police that Sims is not the children's father and that he did not have her permission to take the vehicle. Records show that Sims has an extensive criminal history, most recently being arrested in May on a battery charge.

Sims has been at large since Monday. DBPD officials said the case is officially assigned to the South Daytona Police Department.

