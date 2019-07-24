Police arrest Oviedo man accused of punching, shooting his girlfriend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department said Terry Donell Nickson turned himself in late Tuesday night.

Nickson turned himself in to the Seminole County jail around 11:12 p.m., and refused to speak with detectives, according to his arrest report.

Nickson is accused of shooting his girlfriend in a public dispute in the Johnson Hill neighborhood in Oviedo.

A witness told police Nickson got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend around 3 a.m. Tuesday. According to the arrest report, the argument between the two spilled onto the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Harrison Street.

Witness told police Nickson punched the woman in the upper body and pulled her hair causing her to fall. In a crawling position, the woman tried to run away when Nickson fired his gun at her.

The woman managed to run to the witness, who tried to help her get to safety. Nickson ran after her, firing several more shots, the arrest report reads.

Failing to catch up with the victim, Nickson took off on his bike down Wilson Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors told police she suffered three gunshot wounds, including one in the back. She is currently in critical condition.

Wilson is being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond. He's facing a number of charges including first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

