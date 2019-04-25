Police arrest suspect accused of robbing Winter Park doctor at gunpoint

The man accused of robbing a Winter Park doctor at gunpoint was arrested by police on Thursday.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The man accused of robbing a Winter Park doctor at gunpoint was arrested by police on Thursday.

Andrake Deon Bryant Jr. was charged with burglary with a battery therein, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and fleeing with disregard of human life.

Police said around 2:50 p.m. on April 9 officers responded to a report of a robbery on the 1300 block of South Orlando Avenue in Winter Park.

Dr. Chris Turner, a chiropractor at Pain Free Chiropractic, said a man wearing a yellow mask walked into his clinic on Orlando Avenue and threatened him.

"The very first thought that I had was it caught me by complete surprise. Obviously, (being robbed is) one of the last things I can ever imagine​," Turner said. "He just persisted, saying, 'Give me the money. If you don't give me the money in two seconds, I will kill you​.'"

Turner, who was not injured in the robbery, said he didn't recognize the gunman.

“I think whoever it was either knew me or knew of me,” he said.

Investigators said officers found the suspect's vehicle as it was leaving the area and officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers said the car he was driving was stolen the day before in Seminole County.

Authorities said suspect did not stop and crashed into two bystanders.

After the crash, the suspect ran from the scene, according to police.

During the investigation officers established probable cause Bryant committed multiple offenses during the armed robbery, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was out on bond for felony charges out of Seminole County and he was also on felony probation in Seminole County.

Investigators said a warrant was issued for Bryant on April 17, he was arrested on April 25.

Bryant was transported to the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.