Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects accused of kicking woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Officials from the Kissimmee Police Department are asking for assistance identifying the men they said stole a woman's purse after pushing her to the ground and kicking her.

Officers said the robbery occurred June 29 at Plaza Del Sol at 3831 Vine St. The victim was approached by two Hispanic men who then robbed her, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact the Kissimmee Police Department by phone at 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org, or by calling CRIMELINE at 800-423-8477.

