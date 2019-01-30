Police called to all Titusville schools after report of threat, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police were called to monitor all Titusville schools as students were dismissed Wednesday following a report of a threat, according to Brevard Public School District officials.

School officials said the possible threat was initially believed to be targeting Titusville High School, but it now appears it may not be related to the school.

The possible threat was being investigated after a single tip came in Wednesday afternoon, Titusville police said.

Officials said students were told to shelter in place after the initial report, but were safely dismissed a short time later.

“Titusville schools were asked to 'shelter in place' this afternoon near high school dismissal time (approx. 3:30 PM) as police investigated a threat. Students were safe and schools dismissed students with police assistance," a spokesperson for the school district said.

Police said officers were called to the schools as a precaution and that there was not an immediately known threat.

"In response to a single anonymous tip of a threat of violence toward a unnamed local school, the Titusville Police Department responded this afternoon with law enforcement presence at all Titusville schools," a spokeswoman for the department said. "The safety of our school children is one of our highest priorities and this proactive effort is a precautionary measure. The threat is currently unfounded."

The spokesperson for the school district said all after school activities have been moved indoors.

No other details were immediately available.

