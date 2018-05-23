Deputies: Man crashes truck into lake after wife says she wants divorce

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A man who was upset that his wife wanted a divorce intentionally crashed their truck into a Port Orange lake Wednesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the couple was in their vehicle around 2 a.m. when the husband crashed on Reed Canal Road.

Port Orange Police Department officials said both occupants escaped from the vehicle without any injuries. The woman in the truck has been interviewed by police but they are still attempting to get in contact with her husband, according to a news release.

Police said they have no reason to believe that anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but they are searching the water and will make arrangements to have the truck removed.

