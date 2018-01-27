Police charge 2 men, teens in Melbourne, Palm Bay crime spree

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police said two men and two teenagers engaged in a crime spree where they stole three cars, crashing two of them, early Thursday.

According to the affidavits, Traveon Kendrick, 18 and Dyon Robinson, 20, both from Orlando, and the teens stole two Ford Fusions from Kelly Ford in Melbourne and broke into four stores in Palm Bay, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

About 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Palm Bay police responded to burglaries at Paradise Beauty and the T-Mobile store in the Interchange Plaza in the 1110 block of Malabar Road. Later, they discovered a burglary at Remedy Pawn Shop in the 100 block of Malabar and a failed break-in at a BP station in the 2200 block of Southwest Jupiter Drive.

Video surveillance from three of the businesses showed the same suspects later accused of stealing the cars.

Melbourne police were contacted about the car thefts at Kelly Ford, located at 776 Magnolia Avenue, as they were happening. Officers followed Kendrick, who was driving a stolen silver Ford Fusion, which crashed in the 4100 block of Eau Gallie Boulevard, according to Florida Today. He fled on foot before he was apprehended, the affidavit states.

Police chased a black Fusion driven by Kendrick's accomplices. That car crashed in the 3800 block of Eau Gallie, the affidavit states.

Officers later located another black Fusion that had been stolen. According to the affidavits, the four burglars picked the key boxes on the cars to get the keys.

The charges against the men and the teens include grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, grant theft, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, Florida Today reported.

Robinson remained at the Brevard County Detention Center in Sharpes Saturday in lieu of $91,500 bail. Kendrick was being held at the jail in lieu of $86,500 bail.

