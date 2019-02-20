Sarasota police confirm found remains is Jabez Spann

Sarasota police confirmed the skeletal remains of missing Sarasota boy Jabez Spann is him through dental records and a medical examiner after remains were found in Manatee County over the weekend.

On Saturday, a worker in Manatee County working on a fence line located the skeletal remains and called 911. The remains were located near a fence in an undisclosed part of Manatee County just west of I-75.

The location is being withheld due to an active and open investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.