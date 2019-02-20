News

Sarasota police confirm found remains is Jabez Spann

Skeletal remains were found Saturday

Sarasota police confirmed the skeletal remains of missing Sarasota boy Jabez Spann is him through dental records and a medical examiner after remains were found in Manatee County over the weekend.

On Saturday, a worker in Manatee County working on a fence line located the skeletal remains and called 911. The remains were located near a fence in an undisclosed part of Manatee County just west of I-75. 

The location is being withheld due to an active and open investigation.

 

