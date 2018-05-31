Police describe dogs neglected by West Melbourne woman as 'skeletons'

Photos of two dogs that were abandoned and found extremely malnourished in a West Melbourne apartment.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities responding to a case of animal neglect in West Melbourne said they found animals that were so malnourished that they "looked like skeletons."

West Melbourne police and Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services officers went to the apartment of Mariah Jean Toldeo, 20, at 2255 Kingly Court for a case of abandoned animals on March 22.

Police officers wrote in their report that when they entered the residence they saw four cats walking on the kitchen counter tops drinking water from a dirty cooking pot in the sink.

Police said they found two dogs in the living room, which was covered in feces, that were suffering from malnourishment.

"The two dogs looked like skeletons with open sores on their legs and one (you) could easily see their rib case bones," the West Melbourne police officer wrote in the report.

Police said Toldeo was responsible for the care of the six animals and deprived them of food and proper care.

Toldedo was arrested on Wednesday on six felony counts of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor animal cruelty charges to torment, deprive and mutilate.

