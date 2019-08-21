Officer drives man to citizenship ceremony after his car breaks down

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department said a patrol officer drove a man to his U.S. citizenship ceremony after the man's car broke down.

The patrol officer said he got a call to help a stranded motorist on Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Investigators said the officer found the motorist and learned he was from Guymon and was driving to Oklahoma City.

Guymon is about a four-hour drive from Oklahoma City.

The man told the officer he was on his way for his 2 p.m. appointment to be sworn in as U.S. citizen, but his front left tire assembly fell off before he made it.

Officers said the investigator helped him get his car to a repair shop and the officer drove him to the ceremony.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” the man told the officer after the ceremony.

After the ceremony the officer drove the man to the repair shop.

The officer said he is from Ethiopia and has been working in Guymon the past five years.



