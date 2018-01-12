Police find MDMA, cocaine at Orlando home after Crimeline tip

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a Crimeline tip led them to find more than 100 grams of MDMA, LSD, cocaine, cannabis and other drugs at a local home.

Police said they went to the home on Meyer Street Wednesday afternoon to investigate a tip that residents Brian Kabbash and Stephanie Pincus were selling drugs from the residence.

Pincus opened the door and allowed the officers inside and told them that she did have a small amount of cocaine and marijuana left over from the weekend, according to the arrest report.

Kabbash was asleep in his bedroom upstairs and when officers went to wake him, they could see a glass pipe within plain view, police said.

A digital scale and a measuring cup with a white powdery substance was found in the kitchen along with a marijuana grinder, according to the affidavit.

The items in plain view were used as probable cause for police to obtain a search warrant for the residence, officials said.

During the search, police said they found 160 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of Xanax, 10.9 grams of LSD, 1.6 grams of prescription pills, 16.9 grams of cocaine and jewelry-sized bags often used to individually package drugs for sale.

Kabbash, 28, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Pincus, 27, was arrested on charges of trafficking in LSD, trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of Xanax.

