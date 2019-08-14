Man fires shots in Orlando home after reporting break-in, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man will undergo a mental evaluation after reporting a break-in and firing shots inside his Orlando home, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which was reported at 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Lupine Avenue near Boggy Creek Road and Fourth Street.

According to Orlando pollce Lt. Diego Toruno, the man called police to report that intruders had broken into his home and were in the garage. The man told police that he was on the second floor of the home and had armed himself with a rifle, officials said.

Police called the SWAT team to investigate and discovered that another person related to the caller was downstairs. That person, who was unaware that the other man had called police, was safely removed from the home, police said.

The caller fired two shots in the home, but authorities said it's not believed the man was targeting officers.

It was determined that no one had broken into the home and the caller was eventually safely removed, police said.

The caller will undergo an evaluation and could possibly be held under the Baker Act, Toruno said.

Police said they have been previously called to the home, but did not provide any other details.

