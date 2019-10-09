Police: Florida baby found safe at scene of parents' murder-suicide

Items linked to traumatic brain injuries might be closer than you think.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Investigators say they found baby unharmed inside an apartment after a man called 911 to report that he'd shot his girlfriend and planned to kill himself.

Delray Beach police's Dani Moschella tells news outlets that the call came in at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday but it took officers until about 10 a.m. to get inside the apartment.

She says officers found the bodies of 30-year-old Yves Romain and 23-year-old Lovemy Mathurin. In another room, they found the couple's 10-month-old son strapped into a car seat. She says the couple's 3-year-old son wasn't at the apartment and was found safe elsewhere. Both children are now with relatives.

Moschella says detectives are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

