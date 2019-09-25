Police: Florida man climbs light pole, touches live wire, falls 50 feet

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police say a Florida man climbed a light pole and made contact with a live wire before falling onto a sidewalk below as horrified bystanders watched.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez tells the South Florida Sun-Sentinel the man was on fire as he fell Tuesday afternoon. He fell some 50 feet.

A rescue crew happened to be working a nearby crash and saw the man fall. Gonzalez says the incident was "pretty graphic."

The man was taken to a hospital where he's being treated. WPLG reported he suffered burns on 60% of his body, plus entrance and exit wounds from the electric shock.

Florida Power & Light officials tell WSVN the man wasn't a utility worker.





