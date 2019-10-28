Police identify person of interest in shooting death of 62-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say they're looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in July.

Kelcey Cooper, who is also known as MC Gusto, is wanted for questioning about the fatal shooting at a home on Carter Street.

Records show Jeffrey Young died as a result of the shooting.

Police said in July that they were looking for a white SUV with broken windows.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline 800-423-8477.

