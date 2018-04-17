Police investigate after student brings gun to Bayside High School

PALM BAY, Fla. - A student at Bayside High School was taken into custody Tuesday after police and school officials said he brought a handgun to campus, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"Another student reported it immediately," said Jennifer Wolfinger, spokeswoman for Brevard Public Schools. "Students were never in imminent danger."

The student was an adult, according to Wolfinger.

The school was not placed on lockdown, nor were students evacuated from campus.

"(The gun) was recovered by a school resource officer," said Lt. Steve Bland, spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department.

No information was immediately available on whether or not the gun was loaded.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

