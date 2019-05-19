Police investigate armed robbery at Daytona Beach gambling business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at 1:45 a.m. at 1190 N. Nova Road, where they found at least 20 customers locked inside a gambling business.

According to officers, an unknown number of suspects entered with guns, took money from the register and left through the back door.

No one was hurt.

No visible signs naming the business could be seen from the outside; there was only a handwritten note on the door instructing customers to ring the doorbell before entering.

Police have not released a description of the individuals involved.

This gambling business happens to be on the same street and not far from two other gaming businesses that were shut down late last year after a crackdown throughout Volusia County, prompted by armed robberies.

An investigation is ongoing.

