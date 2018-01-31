Police investigate Kissimmee home invasion

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police are investigating a home invasion in Kissimmee.

The incident was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Essex Park Villas in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told News 6 that two people kicked down the door of a unit and tied up two victims.

Kissimmee police would not confirm the information, however.

"This is an active investigation and no additional details are available," Kissimmee police said in a news release.

Video from the scene showed a home with a broken window and investigators taking pictures through the broken glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

