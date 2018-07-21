Police investigate robbery at CVS in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating after a CVS in Ormond Beach was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Officers were notified around 4 p.m. about a robbery that just occurred at the CVS Pharmacy at 250 East Granada Blvd.

The store clerk advised that a suspect made a purchase at the counter. Police said when the clerk opened the register, the suspect grabbed the cash drawer.

Ormond Beach Police Department

The clerk struggled with the suspect, but the suspect was able to take the cash drawer and fled the store, police said.

It is believed the robber ran southwest behind the store, police said.

The robber is described by police as a white male who is thin, with facial hair, including a mustache and a beard. Police said he wore a black hat, a black longsleeved shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department through Volusia County Sheriff's Office Central Dispatch at 386-248-1777.

Police said anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 277-TIPS or 888-277-TIPS. Tipsters who provide information to Crimestoppers can qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.