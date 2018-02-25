Police investigate shooting in Altamonte Mall parking lot

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police are investigating a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of the Altamonte Mall.

Police are investigating the incident as an armed robbery.

Police said a male and a female came to the parking lot to sell a cellphone to two others.

Both parties had a confrontation in which the seller of the phone was dragged by the other party's car, police said. The seller of the phone then fired five shots.

The people who tried to take the cellphone were described by police as a black male and a black female who fled in a silver Nissan. There is no word if they were hurt.

The man who fired the shots was taken into custody and is being cooperative with police. No injuries were reported, police said.

The AMC theater was never evacuated.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the silver Nissan and its occupants.

