Police investigate string of smash and grabs at DeLand shopping plaza

DeLand, Fla. - Investigators in DeLand are now looking into several business burglaries on South Woodland Boulevard.

Three stores were hit at the Cedar Ridge Point shopping center and a Pep Boys early Monday morning.

"They came in, they broke the door with a baseball bat, and parked into this parking space, and broke the door with a baseball bat and in less than five minutes, they trashed the place and took what they wanted," Marco Vazquez said.

Vazquez is the owner of the "Buy, Sell, Play!" game store and was able to capture the break-in through his security cameras.

Vazquez said one of the suspect's even took a snack along with hundreds of dollars.

"I think it's a Bonnie and Clyde thing and Bonnie got hungry on the way out and stole a bag of chips," he said.

The Allure Nail Spa and Your CBD Store were also broken into. According to the incident report, a nail heater was taken from the nail salon. Suspects took a cell phone, tablet and about $200 from the CBD store according to the owner, Allen Warner.

"They got the register from us, our tablet, they ran the register, the cell phone we used for the store, and a couple of hundred bucks of cash on the register," Warner said.

DeLand police said the two suspects were last seen in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department.

