Police investigate suspicious death after woman found in home

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Brevard County apartment complex. Melbourne police received a call from the brother of the victim, who reported an aggravated assault at the home located in the Paradise Cay complex.

The man said he came home and found his sister lying on the floor, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The woman has been identified as Virginia Lee Richardson, 60.

Melbourne police said they are investigating her death as suspicious.

No other details have been released at this time.

