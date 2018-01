CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police are conducting a death investigation after they found a man's body near a park.

The body was found Monday night along Osceola Trail, not far from Lake Hodge Park.

Police said the man, in his late teens to early 20s, died from a single gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.

